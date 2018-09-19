Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday fired a minister responsible for administration of a social cash transfer scheme after reports of misapplication of funds.
This follows revelations that about 4.3 million U.S. dollars of donor funds for the scheme had gone missing, forcing some donors …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OCPOvt
Get more World News
This follows revelations that about 4.3 million U.S. dollars of donor funds for the scheme had gone missing, forcing some donors …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OCPOvt
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]