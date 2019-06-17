Featured Thread #1
Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara state, is on his way to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for a meeting to “discuss ways of tackling the problem of banditry” in the state. Yusuf Idris, the director-general, government house press affairs, disclosed this in a statement. He said the governor, who …
