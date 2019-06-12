Metro Zamfara killings: Traditional rulers to be held responsible – Gov. Matawalle – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, on Wednesday said, the state government would hold traditional rulers responsible for any extra-judicial killing committed by local vigilantes in their domain.

The governor, who issued the warning in Gusau during the Democracy Day celebration, said that the government would no …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2R9P9E1

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[8]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top