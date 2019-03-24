Metro Zamfara signs N135.4bn 2019 budget into law – P.M. News

#1
Gov. Abdula’ziz Yari of Zamfara on Saturday signed the 2019 budget of the state into law. Yari had on Monday presented the 2019 proposed budget bill of N135.326 billion to the state state House of Assembly.

Earlier, presenting the documents to Gov. Yari, the Speaker …



Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2U1GI1r

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top