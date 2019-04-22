Nigerian troops eliminated six bandits in various clearance operations in Zamfara villages and arrested 18 of their informants, including a village head, an official said.
The acting director, army public relations, Sagir Musa, confirmed this in a statement on Monday. Mr Musa said that the operations in …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2IzuO9w
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The acting director, army public relations, Sagir Musa, confirmed this in a statement on Monday. Mr Musa said that the operations in …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2IzuO9w
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]