Entertainment Zari Hassan confirms her ex, Diamond Platnumz is a dead beat dad – YabaLeftOnline

#1
After Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz and Zari Hassan’s split on the 14th of February 2018, there’s been speculations as to the situation of their relationship as co-parents.

Zari dumped him publicly months after he fathered a child with his side chick, Hamisa Mobetto. While the Ugandan socialite has been mum, Diamond …



via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2BdlO4z

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top