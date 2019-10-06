Zayn Malik has gone for a new look, and it’s sent his fans into meltdown mode, for the good and the bad.
The former One Direction star, 26, took to Instagram to show off his new style, and he is now completely bald with a shaved head. …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Ipsf8i
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The former One Direction star, 26, took to Instagram to show off his new style, and he is now completely bald with a shaved head. …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Ipsf8i
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]