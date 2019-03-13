Zinedine Zidane’s second spell as coach of Real Madrid got underway on Wednesday as the Frenchman took his first session at the club’s training ground in Valdebebas.
Zidane Zidane, who was unveiled as Santiago Solari’s replacement on Monday, …
read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TOndcr
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Zidane Zidane, who was unveiled as Santiago Solari’s replacement on Monday, …
read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TOndcr
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]