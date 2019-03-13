Sports Zidane leads first session since return to Real Madrid – Vanguard News Nigeria

Zinedine Zidane’s second spell as coach of Real Madrid got underway on Wednesday as the Frenchman took his first session at the club’s training ground in Valdebebas.

Zidane Zidane, who was unveiled as Santiago Solari’s replacement on Monday, …



