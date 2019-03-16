Zinedine Zidane is back! And he has marked his return with a win over Celta in the Spanish La Liga.
The Frenchman was reappointed Real Madrid coach earlier this week and marked his return with a 2-0 win over Celta. Isco and Gareth Bale celebrated …
read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2TYj9GR
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Frenchman was reappointed Real Madrid coach earlier this week and marked his return with a 2-0 win over Celta. Isco and Gareth Bale celebrated …
read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2TYj9GR
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]