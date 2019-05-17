President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has fired Joram Gumbo (pictured), his minister of energy and power development, over “poor electricity supply” across the country. According to BBC, Zimbabwe is experiencing the worst electricity blackouts since 2016. This is coming after the minister had licenced over 30 companies to provide solar …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2JpDAav
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2JpDAav
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]