A case brought to Zimbabwe's Constitutional Court by protest leader Promise Mkwananzi challenging President Robert Mugabe's rule has been dismissed on a technicality. The Tajamuka pressure group leader wanted to prove that the 92-year-old president was unfit to hold office given his advanced age. The court threw out the application, saying Mr Mkwananzi had failed to serve Mr Mugabe with the papers. He has 30 days to address the technicalities and reapply. Addressing the media outside court in the capital, Harare, he said he would be back and that Mr Mugabe must be held accountable for his actions. - BBC