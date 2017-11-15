Submit Post Advertise

World Zimbabwe Crisis: 4 Key Figures Battle To Succeed Mugabe

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 15, 2017 at 2:41 PM. Views count: 132

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The military takeover of Zimbabwe on Wednesday marked the climax of a week of confrontation between the military and President Robert Mugabe, the nonagenarian leader who’s led the southern African nation for almost four decades.

    Bloomberg compiled list of four key figures within Zimbabwe’s ruling party who will determine how the battle to succeed Mugabe plays out:

    1. Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, has been a close ally of Mugabe’s since 1974, when the two were leading members of the political wing of the Zimbabwe African National Union liberation movement.

    Mnangagwa narrowly escaped being hanged after being convicted by a Rhodesian court under the country’s terrorism act. The court gave him an 11th-hour reprieve after determining he was under 18.

    2. Constantine Chiwenga is the overall commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, or ZDF. Born in 1956, he joined the war for liberation in 1973, a year after it began in earnest. He rose through the ranks to become a brigadier when, after the war ended, the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army, the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army and the Rhodesian army merged into a single entity known as the ZDF.

    mugabe.jpg

    3. Lieutenant-General Philip Valerio Sibanda commands the army, and Air Marshal.

    Sibanda fought with the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army during the liberation war before rising to command Zimbabwe’s land and special forces.

    Unusually in Zimbabwe, Sibanda hasn’t previously been seen to be in an overtly political position.

    4. Perence Shiri

    Shiri, born in 1955, commanded Zimbabwe’s notorious Fifth Brigade, a special army unit trained by North Korean instructors that was deployed in Zimbabwe’s Midlands and Matabeleland provinces in the 1980s. The brigade carried out atrocities including torture and the extrajudicial execution of more than 3,000 people between 1982 and 1987, according to New York-based advocacy group Human Rights Watch. Shiri became commander of the air force in 1992.
     
    RemmyAlex, Nov 15, 2017 at 2:41 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Zimbabwe Crisis Figures
    1. RemmyAlex
      World

      Emmerson Mnangagwa: 9 Things You Should Know About Zimbabwe's Leader In Waiting

      RemmyAlex, Nov 15, 2017 at 3:34 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      0
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 15, 2017 at 3:34 PM
    2. RemmyAlex
      World

      Zimbabwe's Sacked Vice President, Mnangagwa, Returns

      RemmyAlex, Nov 15, 2017 at 1:42 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      279
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 15, 2017 at 1:42 PM
    3. RemmyAlex
      World

      PHOTOS As Tensions Rise In Zimbabwe Over Military Clampdown

      RemmyAlex, Nov 15, 2017 at 1:16 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      148
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 15, 2017 at 1:16 PM
    4. Samguine
      World

      I've Slept With 7 Men And All Have Died Within Two Months Of Having Sex With Me - Woman Cries Out

      Samguine, Nov 15, 2017 at 12:35 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      480
      Samguine
      Nov 15, 2017 at 12:35 PM
    5. RemmyAlex
      World

      Zimbabwe Crisis: I Am Fine, 'Confined' At Home – Mugabe Speaks

      RemmyAlex, Nov 15, 2017 at 11:50 AM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      532
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 15, 2017 at 11:50 AM
    6. RemmyAlex
      World

      Zimbabwe Crisis: What We Know So Far

      RemmyAlex, Nov 15, 2017 at 11:24 AM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      325
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 15, 2017 at 2:44 PM
    7. RemmyAlex
      World

      Zimbabwe Crisis: Army Takeovers Harare, Broadcasting Station, 'Mugabe Under House Arrest'

      RemmyAlex, Nov 15, 2017 at 7:32 AM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      817
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 15, 2017 at 1:12 PM

    Comments