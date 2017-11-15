Submit Post Advertise

World Zimbabwe Crisis: What We Know So Far

    Zimbabwe's military appeared to be in control of the country Wednesday as generals denied staging a coup but used state television to vow to target "criminals" close to President Robert Mugabe.

    Mugabe's decades-long grip on power was dramatically weakened as military vehicles blocked roads outside the parliament in Harare and senior soldiers delivered a late-night television address to the nation.

    "We wish to assure the nation that his excellency the president... and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed," Major General Sibusiso Moyo said, slowly reading out a statement.

    Here are the latest issues surrounding Zimababwe crisis:

    - Military takes control, denies coup -

    - Mugabe is “safe and sound” – army on state TV -

    - Embassies tell citizens to stay indoors

    - Armoured vehicles patrol Harare

    - Queues are forming outside banks in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare

    - Reports say Sacked vice president, 'Mnangagwa behind military action'

    - Mugabe still in charge but ruling party divided over who should succeed Mugabe - Zanu-PF

    -President Robert Mugabe is safe but reportedly being held

    - Jacob Zuma of South Africa has expressed concerns over the uncertain political situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe.
     
