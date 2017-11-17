Submit Post Advertise

World Zimbabwe Crisis: ZANU-PF Set To Dismiss Mugabe From Party

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 17, 2017 at 4:11 PM. Views count: 126

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Leaders of Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party are meeting on Friday to draft a resolution to dismiss President Robert Mugabe at the weekend.

    A senior party source said the leaders would lay the ground for Mugabe’s impeachment on Tuesday if he refused to stand down.

    “There is no going back,” the source told Reuters. “If he becomes stubborn, we will arrange for him to be fired on Sunday. When that is done, it’s impeachment on Tuesday.”

    Zimbabwe’s military said it was engaging President Mugabe in talks on the way forward for the country and that it would advise the nation on the outcome as soon as possible.

    The military added in a statement broadcast on Zimbabwean television that it had made “significant progress” in its operation targeting “criminals” around Mugabe.
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Nov 17, 2017 at 4:11 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Zimbabwe Crisis ZANU
    1. RemmyAlex
      World

      Mugabe Caught Sleeping During His First Public Appearance After Military Takeover

      RemmyAlex, Nov 17, 2017 at 3:21 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      322
      ese
      Nov 17, 2017 at 3:32 PM
    2. RemmyAlex
      World

      Zimbabwe Crisis: Mugabe Makes First Public Appearance [PHOTO]

      RemmyAlex, Nov 17, 2017 at 11:10 AM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      603
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 17, 2017 at 11:10 AM
    3. RemmyAlex
      World

      Zimbabwe Crisis: 5 Options Before Robert Mugabe

      RemmyAlex, Nov 17, 2017 at 7:48 AM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      805
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 17, 2017 at 7:48 AM
    4. RemmyAlex
      World

      Zimbabwe: Mugabe Should To Resign Immediately - Morgan Tsvangirai

      RemmyAlex, Nov 16, 2017 at 3:58 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      588
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 16, 2017 at 3:58 PM
    5. RemmyAlex
      World

      Zimbabwe Crisis: Robert Mugabe 'Seen' Moving Through Harare

      RemmyAlex, Nov 16, 2017 at 3:35 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,106
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 16, 2017 at 3:35 PM
    6. RemmyAlex
      World

      Zimbabwe Crisis: We Will Not Accept Military Coup D’etat – AU

      RemmyAlex, Nov 16, 2017 at 2:47 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,181
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 16, 2017 at 2:47 PM
    7. RemmyAlex
      World

      17 Popular, Funny Quotes Attributed to Robert Mugabe

      RemmyAlex, Nov 16, 2017 at 2:04 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,409
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 16, 2017 at 2:04 PM

    Comments