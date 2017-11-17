Leaders of Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party are meeting on Friday to draft a resolution to dismiss President Robert Mugabe at the weekend. A senior party source said the leaders would lay the ground for Mugabe’s impeachment on Tuesday if he refused to stand down. “There is no going back,” the source told Reuters. “If he becomes stubborn, we will arrange for him to be fired on Sunday. When that is done, it’s impeachment on Tuesday.” Zimbabwe’s military said it was engaging President Mugabe in talks on the way forward for the country and that it would advise the nation on the outcome as soon as possible. The military added in a statement broadcast on Zimbabwean television that it had made “significant progress” in its operation targeting “criminals” around Mugabe.