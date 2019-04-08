Brighton Elliot Moyo, the Zimbabwean man who South African Prophet, Alph Lukau, controversially ‘resurrected’ from the dead back in February, has died againAccording to H-Metro, Brighton died last week in a village called St Luke’s in South Africa.Unfortunately for him, Pastor Alph Lukau was not there to facilitate another resurrection. A close family member who spoke to H-Metro, said Elliot was buried on Saturday.