Metro Zimbabwean Men Says Condoms ‘Too Small’ For Them – Report – Nairaland

#1
Men from a small Zimbabwean town have reportedly pleaded with condom manufacturers to supply them with larger condoms, saying those available in local shops were "too small for them".

According to New Zimbabwe.com, men from Mpandawana Growth Point said that they were at risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases, …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2ztKPHd

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top