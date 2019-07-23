JustForex Trading - Start Now

World Zimbabwean vice president flown to China to receive treatment for unknown illness – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has been flown to China for medical treatment, a presidential spokesman said on Monday, but gave no details of the health problems that have kept Chiwenga away from work for more than two months.

The 62-year-old former general led a …

zimbabwe.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/32K8DEz

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[92]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top