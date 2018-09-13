South African police have rearrested another Zimbabwean who recently escaped from Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre outside Makhado town in Limpopo Province.
Raphael Nyota (30) had escaped from the prison where he was serving his sentence for robbery and murder with seven others. He was reportedly …
Read more via Bulawayo24 News – https://ift.tt/2xall10
Get more World News
Raphael Nyota (30) had escaped from the prison where he was serving his sentence for robbery and murder with seven others. He was reportedly …
Read more via Bulawayo24 News – https://ift.tt/2xall10
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]