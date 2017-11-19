Submit Post Advertise

World Zimbabwe's Ruling Party Set to Sack Mugabe

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 19, 2017 at 11:02 AM. Views count: 54

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The leaders of Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party will meet on Sunday (today)) to approve the dismissal of President Robert Mugabe, the only leader the southern African nation has known since independence 37 years ago, two party sources have said.

    An extraordinary meeting of the party’s central committee is expected to convene around 10:30 a.m. (0830 GMT) to consider removing the 93-year-old, four days after a military seizure of power ostensibly aimed at “criminals” within his entourage.

    Separately, state television said Mugabe would meet military commanders on Sunday, quoting the Catholic priest who has been mediating in negotiations with the president.

    mugabb.jpg

    On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people flooded the streets of Harare, singing, dancing and hugging soldiers in an outpouring of elation at Mugabe’s overthrow.

    ZANU-PF’s central committee is also expected to reinstate Emmerson Mnangagwa as party vice-president, resurrecting the political career of the former security chief, nicknamed The Crocodile, whose sacking this month triggered the military intervention.
     
    RemmyAlex, Nov 19, 2017 at 11:02 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Zimbabwe's Ruling Party
    1. Jamaz
      World

      Alleged Coup: Mugabe To Meet Army Chiefs Tomorrow

      Jamaz, Nov 18, 2017 at 8:34 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      454
      Jamaz
      Nov 18, 2017 at 8:34 PM
    2. RemmyAlex
      World

      PHOTOS: Zimbabweans Protest, Demand Resignation of Mugabe

      RemmyAlex, Nov 18, 2017 at 1:40 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      587
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 18, 2017 at 1:40 PM
    3. RemmyAlex
      World

      Zimbabwe Crisis: ZANU-PF Set To Dismiss Mugabe From Party

      RemmyAlex, Nov 17, 2017 at 4:11 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      611
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 17, 2017 at 4:11 PM
    4. Lequte
      World

      Mugabe Rules Out Retirement at 93 - I Have No Acceptable Successor

      Lequte, Feb 19, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,948
      Lequte
      Feb 19, 2017
    5. Jules
      World

      Zimbabwe : Ruling Party Endorses Mugabe Ahead of 2018 Elections

      Jules, Dec 18, 2016, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,094
      Jules
      Dec 18, 2016
    6. RemmyAlex
      World

      'The Bible Says President Mugabe Will Rule Zimbabwe Until He Dies' - Zanu-PF Youth Leader

      RemmyAlex, Jul 20, 2016, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      7
      Views:
      2,872
      RemmyAlex
      Jul 21, 2016
    7. RemmyAlex
      World

      Robert Mugabe Will Rule Zimbabwe Till He's 100 Years Old - Wife

      RemmyAlex, Nov 23, 2015, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,501
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 23, 2015

    Comments