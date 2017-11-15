Deposed vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, a veteran of Zimbabwe's 1970s liberation wars who was sacked by Mugabe earlier this month, has since returned from exile. His dismissal had left Mugabe's wife Grace, 52, in prime position to succeed her husband as the next president - a succession strongly opposed by senior ranks in the military. Related: Grace Mugabe Flees To Namibia – Report South African president Jacob Zuma said this morning he had spoken to Mugabe and that the 93-year-old leader is 'confined to his home' but 'fine'.