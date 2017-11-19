Zimbabwe's ruling party has sacked President Robert Mugabe as its leader, officials say. Zanu-PF has appointed ex-vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had been fired by Mr Mugabe two weeks ago. The sacking of Mr Mnangagwa had prompted an extraordinary chain of events as the military intervened to block Mr Mugabe, 93, from installing his wife, Grace, in his place. The first lady has been expelled from the party altogether. Mr Mugabe is set to meet military leaders on Sunday and a motorcade has been seen leaving his private residence.