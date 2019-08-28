JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Zlatan Harassed By SACS Officials In Lagos Today (Video) – Naijaloaded

#1
The fear of security personnel in this country is the beginning of wisdom

This morning, ZANKU crooner ‘Zlatan’ was held, by men of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SACS) of the Lagos State Police Command. ..

zlatan.JPG

via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2L295r1

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[27]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top