Zlatan is unstoppable! and this Year, 2019 is already looking like his best so far, and we hope this won’t be his bestest (Pardon that Grammar though).Starting the year with a single alongside Burna Boy “Killin Dem” is a massive headstart for …via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2xHmHjN Get more Nigeria Entertainment News