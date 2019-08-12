With zoning as an issue ahead of the November 16 gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State, the former director-general of Seriake Dickson Governorship Campaign Organisation, Fred Agbedi, has dismissed zoning as a veritable principle.
Agbedi, one of the leading contenders for Dickson’s …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2H1uWMK
Get More Nigeria Political News
Agbedi, one of the leading contenders for Dickson’s …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2H1uWMK
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]