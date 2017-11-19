President Muhammadu Buhari prayed that almighty God bless Goodluck Jonathan with good health, wisdom and strength to continue serving the country as he turns 60. Buhari, in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman Mr Femi Adesina, felicitated with Jonathan on behalf of the Federal Executive Council and all Nigerians. Buhari, according to Adesina, joins members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jonathan's professional colleagues, associates and family in celebrating "the unique history of the Nigerian leader, who within a short period rose from being a Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President to becoming Nigeria’s President for six years." The president expressed belief that Jonathan’s foray into politics and ascendency to the highest political office in Nigeria from a humble riverine background testifies to the greatness and inclusiveness of Nigeria’s democracy, and serves as an invitation to all those with interest to add value to the nation.