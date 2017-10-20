Submit Post Advertise

Politics ‎Why Buhari Must Borrow Responsibly – Shehu Sani

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 20, 2017 at 10:49 AM.

  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, Sen. Shehu Sani, says if President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government must borrow, it must borrow responsibly.

    Sani gave the advice in a meeting with the Ministers of Transportation; Finance; Budget and National Planning and Power, Works and Housing on Thursday in Abuja.

    The meeting was in connection with President Muhammadu Buhari’s loan request of 5.5 billion dollars.

    Sani said: “the committee has the mandate to examine the merits and otherwise of the current loan request of 5.5 billion dollars of the president.

    “If we must bequeath to the future generation a pile of debt, it must be justified with commensurate infrastructural proof of the value of the debt.

    “The payment plan of this debt will undoubtedly last the length of our lifetimes and possibly beyond.

    “We must leave behind a legacy that will appease and answer the questions the next generation of Nigerians will ask,” Sani said.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 20, 2017 at 10:49 AM
