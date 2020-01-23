A diehard supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari has asked for forgiveness from Nigerians after labeling the president a failure.
Sadiq Suleiman who also had campaigned for Buhari's second tenure said he was blinded by....
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2HE9m0v
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Sadiq Suleiman who also had campaigned for Buhari's second tenure said he was blinded by....
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2HE9m0v
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]