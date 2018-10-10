Sports ‘Give Me a Break’ – Benzema Dismisses Alleged Kidnap Attempt in Paris – Olisa.tv

#1
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has given short shrifts to reports he was involved in an attempted kidnapping in Paris, saying people should “give me a break”.

In a rather shocking turn, French publication Mediapart claimed Benzema, 30, was involved in the alleged kidnap attempt of an acquaintance, who …



read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2S5F3no

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top