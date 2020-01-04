Politics ‘I Promise To End Godfatherism In Edo State’ – Governor Obaseki – The Trent

Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State has on Thursday, January 2, 2020, vowed to end the activities of godfathers threatening to deprive the people of their democratic rights.

He said he promised himself and the people to fight against godfatherism started by his predecessor, …

obas.JPG

