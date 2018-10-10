Jose Mourinho says he won’t be rubbing Chelsea’s nose in it if Manchester United can pull off a shock win at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League today.
Mou, 57, takes United to his old club desperate for a victory that will relieve some pressure after a stuttering start …
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2S4I1Zn
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Mou, 57, takes United to his old club desperate for a victory that will relieve some pressure after a stuttering start …
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2S4I1Zn
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[28]