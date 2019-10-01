Pep Guardiola has said he will not “kill himself” to win the Champions League with Manchester City, reports ESPN.
City face Dinamo Zagreb at the Etihad Stadium today with Guardiola looking to add the only major trophy he has not lifted at the club.....
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2oLAWTn
Get More Nigeria Sports News
City face Dinamo Zagreb at the Etihad Stadium today with Guardiola looking to add the only major trophy he has not lifted at the club.....
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2oLAWTn
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]