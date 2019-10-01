Justforex_nb_campaign

Pep Guardiola has said he will not “kill himself” to win the Champions League with Manchester City, reports ESPN.

City face Dinamo Zagreb at the Etihad Stadium today with Guardiola looking to add the only major trophy he has not lifted at the club.....

