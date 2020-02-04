Metro ‘If You Have No Electricity Meter, Don’t Pay More Than N1,800 A Month’ – NERC – The Trent

#1
The National electricity regulatory commission, NERC, on Wednesday, February 25, 2020, directed all the 11 electricity distribution companies in the country to stop billing consumers who have not been metered, more than 1,800 a month.

There has been a public outcry from consumers in the country, over outrageous …

nerc.JPG

Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2Pv0Gy6

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top