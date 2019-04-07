Kevin De Bruyne says the mental and physical toll of chasing the quadruple makes the feat ‘nearly impossible’ for Manchester City.
Having already won the Carabao Cup, City moved a step closer to an unprecedented clean sweep of four trophies by …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2WQu6b5
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Having already won the Carabao Cup, City moved a step closer to an unprecedented clean sweep of four trophies by …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2WQu6b5
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[31]