GENEVA (AP) — The gathering on the second floor of the Saudi consulate featured an unlikely collection: a forensic doctor, intelligence and security officers, agents of the crown prince’s office.
As they waited for their target to arrive, one asked how they would carry out the body. Not …
Read more via AP NEWS – http://bit.ly/2FlzX1Q
Get more World News
As they waited for their target to arrive, one asked how they would carry out the body. Not …
Read more via AP NEWS – http://bit.ly/2FlzX1Q
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]