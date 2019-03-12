Sports ‘Jose Mourinho Deserves Second Chance In His Career’- Drogba – Naijaloaded

Jose Mourinho deserves a chance to rebuild his reputation following his departure from Manchester United, according to Didier Drogba.

Mourinho’s tenure at Old Trafford came to an end in December after a run of two wins in eight matches in all …



