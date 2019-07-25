JustForex Trading - Start Now

'Killer herdsmen must leave Southwest now or face hostility' – Afenifere issues strong statement

Pan-Yoruba Socio-political organisation, Afenifere has ordered killer Fulani herdsmen to leave Southwest now or face serious confrontation. The organisation stated that about 30,000 people were killed due to activities of killer herdsmen between 2015 and 2019. At a news conference on Wednesday in Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest …

