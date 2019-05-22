Eghosa Omoigui Eghosa Omoigui is the Founder and Managing General Partner of EchoVC Partners, an early-stage and growth-stage technology venture capital firm bridging Silicon Valley and underserved emerging markets with focus on sub-Saharan Africa.
Before this, Eghosa was with Intel for …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2HvzAmK
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Before this, Eghosa was with Intel for …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2HvzAmK
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]