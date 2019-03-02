Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State, says his suspension and recommended expulsion can’t stand as it has already been taken care of by law.
He also accused Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), of working for selfish
