Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, says over N600 billion has s far been allocated to the education sector in 2018.
Osinbajo disclosed this at the opening ceremony of a two-day Stakeholders’ Workshop on Sustainable Funding for Education in Nigeria held on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa Banquet Hall, Abuja. …
