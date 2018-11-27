Metro ‘Over N600 Billion Allocated To Education In 2018’ — Osinbajo – Nairaland

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, says over N600 billion has s far been allocated to the education sector in 2018.

Osinbajo disclosed this at the opening ceremony of a two-day Stakeholders’ Workshop on Sustainable Funding for Education in Nigeria held on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa Banquet Hall, Abuja. …



