Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha yesterday branded senators representing the state as ‘sleeping’ senators, saying they had nothing tangible to show for being the state’s representatives in the upper legislative chambers in the last four years.
Okorocha, who described Senators Hope Uzodinma (APC, Imo West), Ben Uwajumogu (APC, Imo …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2RirRek
Get More Nigeria Political News
Okorocha, who described Senators Hope Uzodinma (APC, Imo West), Ben Uwajumogu (APC, Imo …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2RirRek
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[89]