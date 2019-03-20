All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has put a lie to the rumour going round that he is at present in Kano and meddling in the Kano elections.
“Asiwaju is not in Kano and has not been in Kano at any point during the conduct of …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Y9ZqDh
Get More Nigeria Political News
“Asiwaju is not in Kano and has not been in Kano at any point during the conduct of …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Y9ZqDh
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]