The Liverpool captain says the Reds’ focus is on themselves, not the defending Premier League champions
Jordan Henderson insists Liverpool are not focused on Manchester City or keeping pace with any records as the Reds are taking their title chase game …
read more via Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com – https://ift.tt/2kXsrDr
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Jordan Henderson insists Liverpool are not focused on Manchester City or keeping pace with any records as the Reds are taking their title chase game …
read more via Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com – https://ift.tt/2kXsrDr
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]