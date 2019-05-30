The National Social Investments Office has disclosed that no fewer than 12 million Nigerians have directly benefited from Social Investment Programmes across the country.
It also said 500,000 young people are employed under the N-Power Scheme, over 9.7 million children in over 53 thousand government primary …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2QAMqmz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
It also said 500,000 young people are employed under the N-Power Scheme, over 9.7 million children in over 53 thousand government primary …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2QAMqmz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]