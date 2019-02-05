Metro “How I And Other Suspects Killed Our Boss After Drugging Our Colleagues” – Hotel Worker Reveals – Naijaloaded

#1
Lagos State Police have arrested one of the suspected killers of the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Etashol hotels and suites, Mrs. Olusola Olusoga and her Business Manager, Tunji Omikunle.

When interrogated, the suspect identified as Vincent Ehizojie confessed to …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2WDxDdD

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[36]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top