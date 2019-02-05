Lagos State Police have arrested one of the suspected killers of the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Etashol hotels and suites, Mrs. Olusola Olusoga and her Business Manager, Tunji Omikunle.
When interrogated, the suspect identified as Vincent Ehizojie confessed to …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2WDxDdD
Get More Nigeria Metro News
When interrogated, the suspect identified as Vincent Ehizojie confessed to …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2WDxDdD
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[36]