The Chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, says the group has presented the grievances and observations of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in Saturday’s election, Atiku Abubakar, to the President. Gen. Abubakar told journalists after the committee met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday that …
