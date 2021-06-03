✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
“I am willing to marry him, he’s stolen my heart” – MUA Anastacia shoots her shot at Femi Otedola’s son, Fewa Otedola
A lady on Facebook identified as Anastacia Michael took to her page to celebrate Fewa Otedola, the son of the famous Billionaire, Femi Otedola. In her post, she expressed her feeling for the 21-year-old and she declared that she is willing to marry him, regardless of his autistic condition. Her...
