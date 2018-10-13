Politics “I will be a listening governor” – Sanwo-Olu – Vanguard News

#1
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday said he would run a government based on the wishes of the people if elected.

Sanwo-Olu He made the pledge at Ikeja while speaking during a ‘Thank You’ visit to party members …



Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2OUN7bX

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[3]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top