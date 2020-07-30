Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
MelBet - Mobile APP, Live Games

Entertainment “Kidd should have done a better job at holding her down last night” — Actor, Timini blames Kiddwaya for Erica’s disqualification. – Laila’s Blog

#1
lailasnews.com

"Kidd should have done a better job at holding her down last night" — Actor, Timini blames Kiddwaya for Erica’s disqualification.

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has reacted to the disqualification of Big Brother Naija Erica from the reality show. According to the award-winning actor, Erica’s special friend in the house Kiddwaya should also be blamed for her
lailasnews.com lailasnews.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Place your Ad here for $150.00 per Month!
 
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top