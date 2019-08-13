A love-struck lady caused a major scene on one of the popular highways in the country after laying on the floor while vehicles move to threaten her boyfriend to marry her or she kills herself.
In the video, the lady was seen telling the boyfriend whom …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2KwAkcX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In the video, the lady was seen telling the boyfriend whom …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2KwAkcX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 14 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]