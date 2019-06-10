Featured Thread #1
Immediate past Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has announced that no one can prevent him from being re-appointed into President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term cabinet if God wills it. President Buhari formally dissolved his first term cabinet on the eve of his May 29, 2019 inauguration …
